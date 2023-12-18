Monzo Wrapped prompts outpouring of shame and anger

Monzo's end-of-year Wrapped campaign informing customers of how they've spent their money this year has prompted an outpouring of hand-wringing shame and anger on social media.

Much like Spotify's annual wrapped report on music downloads, Monzo is sending users a jaunty visualisation of just where they've been spending their money this year, with customers jumping on Twitter to share their annual reports.



monzo has called me a fat bastard and a gambling addict pic.twitter.com/bTw8B9ijtF — tony soprano’s favourite goomah (@skintylemon) December 18, 2023

I am howling at @monzo outing me like this. pic.twitter.com/jXY7hc3Clo — Amy (@amybobbles) December 18, 2023

Why is this something to celebrate? Honestly Monzo should just piss off pic.twitter.com/dbIVkNiZa8 — DGBass (@d_fifi_g) December 18, 2023

Monzo, loving the energy right now but I can categorically say that I do not want to know. I don't even want to know what I spent my money on yesterday. I don't recognise that fiscally irresponsible

person from then. What's with the interrogation anyway who do you think you are. pic.twitter.com/2Rk30uXKXf — Mike Townsend (@townsendyesmate) December 18, 2023

Not @monzo reminding me of exorbitant train fares 🫠 pic.twitter.com/SLmNzbW1w6 — TJ (@tjsmiffy) December 18, 2023

The reality of it was better: rounding up this and all the payments to 🥁 🥁 🥁 my therapist https://t.co/CNAOUsD7uL pic.twitter.com/fVamtpQwkU — Bethany Dawson (@bethanymrd) December 18, 2023

Many weren’t happy being hailed as big spenders at the likes of Greggs, Deliveroo, Wetherspoons, and KFC. Others expressed anger at being reminded of rising prices during a cost of living crisis and essential outlay being spent on expensive public transport and exorbitant rent hikes.