News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Monzo

Monzo Wrapped prompts outpouring of shame and anger

Monzo Wrapped prompts outpouring of shame and anger

Monzo's end-of-year Wrapped campaign informing customers of how they've spent their money this year has prompted an outpouring of hand-wringing shame and anger on social media.

Much like Spotify's annual wrapped report on music downloads, Monzo is sending users a jaunty visualisation of just where they've been spending their money this year, with customers jumping on Twitter to share their annual reports.

Many weren’t happy being hailed as big spenders at the likes of Greggs, Deliveroo, Wetherspoons, and KFC. Others expressed anger at being reminded of rising prices during a cost of living crisis and essential outlay being spent on expensive public transport and exorbitant rent hikes.

