Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Apple&#39;s Tap to Pay arrives in the UK with Revolut and Natwest first out of the gate

Apple's Tap to Pay arrives in the UK with Revolut and Natwest first out of the gate

Revolut has rolled out Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone for business and freelance customers in the UK, coinciding with the UK launch of the technology by NatWest.

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables users to accept in-person contactless payments with a just a tap of their payment cards or mobile wallet, with no need for additional terminals or hardware.

James Gibson, GM of Revolut Business, comments: “We are excited to be amongst the first to enable Tap to Pay on iPhone for our business customers in the UK and to be providing this simple and secure solution that offers greater flexibility for accepting payments."

Revolut Pro and Business customers can start using Tap to Pay on iPhone directly within the Revolut app or the Revolut Business app.

Alex Codina, GM of Merchant Acquiring at Revolut, says: “The launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone allows us to offer greater choice for both consumers and merchants in the UK. We expect to see all kinds of businesses, from retail stores to barbershops and food stands, quickly start accepting in-person contactless payments with only an iPhone.”

Revolut's launch coincides with the roll out of the technology by UK lender NatWest, which is making Tap to Pay available as part of its merchant acquiring platform Tyal.

Mark Brant, chief payments officer, NatWest says: "NatWest was one of the first UK banks to bring Apple Pay to customers in the UK, and we are proud to continue to provide access to the latest in payments technology by being one of the first to bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to merchants in the UK.”

While Revolut and NatWest are the first to go live with the service upon its UK launch, future releases are anticipated by Adyen, Dojo, myPOS, Stripe, SumUp, Viva Wallet, Worldline, and Zettle by PayPal.

Related Companies

NatWest Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech Digital Banking in Europe 2023 - A Money20/20 Europe 2023 Special[New Report] The Future of Fintech Digital Banking in Europe 2023 - A Money20/20 Europe 2023 Special Edition

Trending

Related News
NatWest soft launches SoftPOS
/payments

NatWest soft launches SoftPOS

Westpac rolls out Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone
/payments

Westpac rolls out Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone

Tap to Pay startup Dapio goes live in the UK

17 Nov 2022

Apple's Tap to Pay comes to the high street

14 Jul 2022

Apple Tap to Pay spotted in the wild

18 May 2022

Trending

  1. Revolut lost $20 million to criminals exploiting payment loophole

  2. Supreme Court rules in favour of Barclays over APP reimbursement claim

  3. Citi Commercial Bank launches digital client platform

  4. Monzo in talks to merge with Lunar - Bloomberg

  5. Nutmeg founder Nick Hungerford dies

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?