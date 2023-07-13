Apple's Tap to Pay arrives in the UK with Revolut and Natwest first out of the gate

Revolut has rolled out Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone for business and freelance customers in the UK, coinciding with the UK launch of the technology by NatWest.

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables users to accept in-person contactless payments with a just a tap of their payment cards or mobile wallet, with no need for additional terminals or hardware.



James Gibson, GM of Revolut Business, comments: “We are excited to be amongst the first to enable Tap to Pay on iPhone for our business customers in the UK and to be providing this simple and secure solution that offers greater flexibility for accepting payments."



Revolut Pro and Business customers can start using Tap to Pay on iPhone directly within the Revolut app or the Revolut Business app.



Alex Codina, GM of Merchant Acquiring at Revolut, says: “The launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone allows us to offer greater choice for both consumers and merchants in the UK. We expect to see all kinds of businesses, from retail stores to barbershops and food stands, quickly start accepting in-person contactless payments with only an iPhone.”



Revolut's launch coincides with the roll out of the technology by UK lender NatWest, which is making Tap to Pay available as part of its merchant acquiring platform Tyal.



Mark Brant, chief payments officer, NatWest says: "NatWest was one of the first UK banks to bring Apple Pay to customers in the UK, and we are proud to continue to provide access to the latest in payments technology by being one of the first to bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to merchants in the UK.”



While Revolut and NatWest are the first to go live with the service upon its UK launch, future releases are anticipated by Adyen, Dojo, myPOS, Stripe, SumUp, Viva Wallet, Worldline, and Zettle by PayPal.