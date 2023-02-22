Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

Mastercard and Visa are set to face another multibillion-pound UK lawsuit over Multilateral Interchange Fees (MIFs), according to Sky News.

Commercial litigation law firm Harcus Parker is set to bring the claim at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) on behalf of UK businesses in a case that could seek at least £7.5 billion in compensation, says Sky.

The law firm will argue that the interchange fees are set by Visa and Mastercard, not market forces. Thomas Ross from Harcus Parker tells Sky: "These fees are unlawful and should be abolished."

Businesses with an annual pre-Covid turnover of under £100 million will be automatically included in the claim unless they choose to opt out. Firms with a higher turnover are invited to opt in.

Last year, the law firm brought a similar suit against Visa and Mastercard seeking compensation for businesses charged MIFs for accepting payments using corporate credit cards.

Mastercard is also facing a £14 billion class action suit over interchange fees brought on behalf of British shoppers.

Related Companies

Mastercard Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Trending

Related News
As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees
/payments

As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

Court dismisses Mastercard appeal against £14 billion class action lawsuit
/payments

Court dismisses Mastercard appeal against £14 billion class action lawsuit

Mastercard and Visa face UK corporate card interchange class action suit

03 Oct 2022

PSR instigates two market reviews into Visa and Mastercard fees

21 Jun 2022

Mastercard class action suit moves closer to trial as billions more pounds added to claim

10 Mar 2022

CAT clears way for £10bn Mastercard class action

19 Aug 2021

UK's top court rules against Visa and Mastercard in interchange fee battle

17 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures

  2. Tesco mulls sale of banking unit

  3. UK fintech investment falls 56% in 2022

  4. FCA grants UK e-money license to Payoneer

  5. Zopa snaps up DivideBuy

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud