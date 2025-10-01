AI Adoption is Rising, But is Everyone Succeeding?

Following the continual rise in AI Adoption, FinextraTV spoke to Ioan Iacob, Founder and CEO, FlowX.AI to discuss the ways people have been following this adoption and answer the crucial question: are we seeing the successes to match the popularity? Mentioning the challenges of embedding AI into existing systems, describing the true benefits of Agentic AI in particular and even quoting Pink Floyd's "you can't have your pudding, if you dont eat your meat", Iacob looks towards the future of adoption and usage.