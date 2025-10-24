Innovating with AI: How to Improve and Extract Value From Federated Data

In Frankfurt at Sibos 2025, Akber Jaffer, CEO, SmartStream spoke to FinextraTV about on-going conversations around AI innovations and their strategic rebrand to be more data-centric. As part of this conversation, Jaffer described how many institutions have federated data that requires improvement, and a renewed focus on data hygiene in order to keep up with innovation needs. Jaffer creates a picture of an industry ready for progression and with the tools to succeed, but requiring dedicated focus on ensuring existing sources of value are relevant for a new modern era.