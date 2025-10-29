View From

Combatting the Rise of Well-Funded Financial Crime

Joining the FinextraTV studio at Sibos in Frankfurt, Matt Michaud, Global Head of Financial Crime Compliance, and Nattu Srikrishnan, Senior Director, Global Screening Strategy, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, address the proliferation of bad actors and AI misuse within financial crime. Helping to define some of the key risks from synthetic documents and document tampering, Srikrishnan explains how AI can be used to identify deepfakes or manipulation in order to combat bad actors within the financial ecosystem. In relation to innovations in screening, Michaud outlines why collaboration – with both customers and regulators – is key to meaningful innovation that addresses key priorities, reminding us, "if you have 47 priorities, you have none“.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

