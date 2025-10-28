Geospatial Analytics and AI: Actionable Intelligence Into African Water Risks

A year on from their Established Category win at the SF.Live Hackathon, Rochelle Mountany, CEO, AfriGIS and Helen Hulett, Chief Sustainabilty Officer, AfriGIS discussed the use of geospatial insights and AI with Richard Peers, Founder, ResponsibleRisk. Mountany explained how challenges like the Hackathon allow companies to test their teams and products in an environment where there is no threat of failure. Speaking to the evolution of geospatial solutions, Hulett described how these have helped asses water risks within Africa, stating that one of the biggest risks in Africa is how the water has been governed and managed on the ground. Hulett further explained how the financial sector is keen to invest in this sector, but don't understand enough about the issues and risks involved.