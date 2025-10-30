How AI and Digital Currencies Are Reshaping the Payments Infrastructure

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Ramon Villarreal, Head of Payments, Global Payments Industry Lead at Red Hat, discussed the evolving balance between innovation and reliability in the payments industry. He noted that while innovation has accelerated in recent years, trust and operational resilience, reinforced by regulations like DORA, are once again top priorities. Vrial emphasised the growing need to simplify payment complexity, especially as banks prepare to integrate stablecoins and CBDCs. He predicted a surge in agentic AI use cases, including fraud prevention and intelligent routing, alongside the rise of interoperable faster payment networks. With digital currencies and AI reshaping the landscape, Villarreal called for efficient, scalable systems to meet the demands of a rapidly transforming market.