Specialisation, AI, and the Fight Against All-Cause Fraud

In this FinextraTV interview, John Filby, CEO of Outseer, emphasizes the power of specialisation in the AI-driven fight against fraud. With scams and authorized fraud escalating, Filby outlined how organisations must turn to “all-cause” fraud prevention platforms, like their own, that can leverage all forms of AI for greater, more intentional protection. He also highlights how anchoring to a higher purpose, in this case, partnering with banks to "make the world safer" will be key to long-term protection.