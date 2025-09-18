Thought Leadership

Specialisation, AI, and the Fight Against All-Cause Fraud

  0 462 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

In this FinextraTV interview, John Filby, CEO of Outseer, emphasizes the power of specialisation in the AI-driven fight against fraud. With scams and authorized fraud escalating, Filby outlined how organisations must turn to “all-cause” fraud prevention platforms, like their own, that can leverage all forms of AI for greater, more intentional protection. He also highlights how anchoring to a higher purpose, in this case, partnering with banks to "make the world safer" will be key to long-term protection.

Related Company

Outseer

Channels

/artificial intelligence /financial crime /regulation & compliance /security

Keywords

innovation
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /artificial intelligence

Specialisation, AI, and the Fight Against All-Cause Fraud

/ai

Specialisation, AI, and the Fight Against All-Cause Fraud

Navigating the Crucial Differences Between Public and Private AI

/ai

Navigating the Crucial Differences Between Public and Private AI

What is Fueling Impactful AI Solutions for the Australian Market?

/ai

What is Fueling Impactful AI Solutions for the Australian Market?

How Key Trends Are Redefining Wealth Management in 2025

/wealth

How Key Trends Are Redefining Wealth Management in 2025

How to Turn Data Into Insight in a New Era of Financial Intelligence

/wealth

How to Turn Data Into Insight in a New Era of Financial Intelligence

How the City of London Is Growing Its Identity as a Global Fintech Hub

/markets

How the City of London Is Growing Its Identity as a Global Fintech Hub

Wealth Management: Both Easier & More Complex Than It Ever Was

/wealth

Wealth Management: Both Easier & More Complex Than It Ever Was

The Importance of Events: Trust, Partnership & Education

/wealth

The Importance of Events: Trust, Partnership & Education

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept