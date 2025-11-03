Why T+1 Is Just the Beginning: Reimagining Post-Trade for a Real-Time Future

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Danny Green, Head of International Post-Trade Solutions, Broadridge, discussed the global shift toward shortened settlement cycles, with Europe targeting T+1 by October 2027 and Asia to follow. He emphasised that this transition is not just a regulatory requirement but a catalyst for operational and technological transformation. Green highlighted the role of AI in optimising inventory management and predicting settlement fails, helping firms adapt to faster, more complex post-trade environments. He stressed the importance of balancing innovation with resilience, ensuring secure, 24/7 operations while embracing automation and digitisation. Success, he noted, depends on choosing the right partners who share a commitment to both progress and stability.