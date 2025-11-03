View From

Why T+1 Is Just the Beginning: Reimagining Post-Trade for a Real-Time Future

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Danny Green, Head of International Post-Trade Solutions, Broadridge, discussed the global shift toward shortened settlement cycles, with Europe targeting T+1 by October 2027 and Asia to follow. He emphasised that this transition is not just a regulatory requirement but a catalyst for operational and technological transformation. Green highlighted the role of AI in optimising inventory management and predicting settlement fails, helping firms adapt to faster, more complex post-trade environments. He stressed the importance of balancing innovation with resilience, ensuring secure, 24/7 operations while embracing automation and digitisation. Success, he noted, depends on choosing the right partners who share a commitment to both progress and stability.

