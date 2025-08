Speaking to FinextraTV, Runki Goswami, Global Marketing Head & CMO at Newgen Software, and Varun Ghai, Associate Vice President (P&S), UK & EU, Newgen software discuss the use of AI and technology in banking against a backdrop of heightened customer needs. Explaining the different elements that are now available to banks, Goswami and Ghai also help to define what good leaders look like in this new era of technological change and scepticism.