How Multi-AI Systems Can Reduce Exposure to Nature-Related Risks

Joining Richard Peers, Founder, ResponsibleRisk, the winners of the Sustainable FInance.live hackathon, emerging class - NatureMind AI - made up of Hassan Sheikh, Alok Singh and Neetu Kushwaha - discuss their winning solution and how multi-AI systems can help infrastructure resilience. Sheikh began by outlining some of the challenges they noticed corporations and asset owners were facing in relation to extreme weather events, such as floods and heatwaves. Explaining how many traditional infrastructures are based on historical data and are not based on future scenario projections, causing infrastructural risk, they outlined the importance of better decision-making capabilities. They explained how many smaller organisations do not have the capacity or time to understand and investigate nature-based interventions and are defaulting to traditional infrastructure. As a solution to this, they say, a multi-AI system that draws together information from different sources on weather-related risks helps to reduce the capacity needs and with an implemented caching layer, can reduce latency and API costs.