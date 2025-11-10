Why Exception Handling Needs AI, Automation, and ISO 20022

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Kelly Wilson, Financial Services Industry Principal at Pega, explored how exception handling and compliance are evolving in the era of real-time, data-rich payments. She emphasised the strategic value of ISO 20022 and the role of automation and agentic AI in accelerating exception resolution through predictive analytics and intelligent workflows. Wilson noted that while large banks are leading the charge, driven by cross-border demands, smaller institutions are also modernising, often through partnerships. She highlighted the importance of cloud adoption and tools in overcoming legacy infrastructure challenges, predicting a future where modernisation becomes continuous and legacy systems gradually fade into the background.