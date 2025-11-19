View From

Spoilt for Choice: Which AI Is Right For Us?

While at SBS Summit 2025 in Paris, Christophe Sorré, CTO, Financial Services & Consumer Industry, IBM France help to demistify some of the key differences between the multiple forms of AI and how to know which is best for your organisation. Beginning by providing a history of AI from basic logic in the 80s, through to machine learning and todays current evolution of Generative and Agentic AI, Sorré separates each by saying that traditional AI and machine learning can do one task, Generative and Agentic can do multiple.

