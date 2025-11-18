View From

How To Improve Data Intelligence Amongst Data-Rich Organisations

In Paris, at the SBS Summit 2024, Sivakumar Chidambarathanu, CIO, Nationwide spoke to her favourite topics: data and AI. Describing the continual transformation the IT industry goes through every 5-10 years, Chidambarathanu explained how many organisations are data-rich, but not data-intelligent and how a consolidated data stream is a strong starting point to improve these situations. Speaking to the growth in data officers across the industry, she outlines the newfound attention on data as a core principle.

