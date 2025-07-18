View From

How Instant Payments Regulation Will Boost A2A Payments

Joining the FinextraTV studio at EBAday 2025 in Paris, Nuria Mohedas Yamayo, Director of Payments and Digital Banking, Cecabank and Julio Cesar Fernandez Ramos, Director of Business Development and Operations, Cecabank discussed the development of instant payments regulations and cash contingencies. Explaining how new regulations help to boost A2A payments and the growth of organisations as a whole, beyond just a smaller portion of banks, Yamayo and Ramos also emphasised the need for improved efficiencies and collaboration.

