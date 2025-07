Speaking to FinextraTV at EBAday 2025 in Paris, Sathish Padmanathan, Head of Payments and Cash Management, Tietoevry Banking discussed a recently released report and the progress of banks on their modernisation journeys. Describing a mixture of banking approaches, including those more focused on compliance and others more centred on transformation as a whole, Padmanathan gave his thoughts on how successful banks have been with moving towards this new future.