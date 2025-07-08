View From

How To Improve Interoperability Without Eliminating Positive Fragmentation

  0 334 Be the first to comment

Joining FinextraTV at the EBAday 2025 in Paris, Sean Devaney, Vice President of Strategy for Banking and Financial Markets, CGI added to the ongoing conversations surrounding cross-border payments. Mentioning CLS (continuous linked settlement) and Swift, Devaney describes the differences across initiatives while still emphasising the benefits of a fragmentation of offerings. Devaney describes how having different initiatives for different needs is positive, but there needs to be an increased level of interoperability to bring them all together.

How To Improve Interoperability Without Eliminating Positive Fragmentation

