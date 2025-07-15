What To Consider When Working with AI & Real-Time Data

In this interview at Money 20/20 2025 in Amsterdam, Rishi Doerga, Senior Solutions Engineer, Confluent helps to define real-time data and how it can be safely and correctly utilised alongside AI. When discussing best use cases for AI, Doerga advised a need to take a step back and consider how to manage vast amounts of data, as well as how to approach the data input when working with Agentic AI tools. Doerga also helps to provide some insights to those that require real-time data but are more apprehensive of AI.