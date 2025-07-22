Unplugged

12 Questions Boards Should Ask About Their Impact on Nature.

On this episode of Unplugged, David Craig, Co-Chair, TNFD, Chair of the Triple Private Equity Investment Committee & former CEO of Refinitiv, speaks to FinextraTV about what executive boards should be focussing on when assessing their exposure to nature. Listing the 12 questions these boards should ask according to a new framework by TNFD, Craig provides clearer directions for organisations to follow towards a more nature-friendly future and impact.

You can find a link to the framework mentioned here.

Refinitiv

