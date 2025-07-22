View From

Cross-Border Payments: How To Evolve From Slower, Domestic Roots

Discussing cross-border payments priorities, Damien Dugauquier, Co-Founder and CEO, iPiD and Alex Johnson, Chief Payments Officer, Nium join FinextraTV at Money 20/20 in Amsterdam. Bringing up the evolution of payments to a faster, international experience amongst a history rooted in domestic payments, Dugauquier and Johnson establish a need for better payment rails and verification services. Across the importance of reframing compliance and regulation, developing better experiences, and battling fraud, Johnson and Dugauquier emphasise the importance of a full-service unification.

Nium iPiD

/financial crime /regulation & compliance /payments /predictions

Keywords

confirmation of payee instant payments reporting/compliance money20/20
 

