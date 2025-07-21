View From

How ISO 20022 is Aiding a Frictionless Future

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Attending EBAday 2025 in Paris, Vitus Rotzer, Chief Product Officer - Financial Messaging, Bottomline, took some time out to speak to FinextraTV about the state of the payment industry in 2025. Referring to ISO20022 as "the glue in the middle of everything", Rotzer describes an industry that is evolving, rather than just changing, with a focus on better compliance, reduction of friction, and a progression towards a cashless society. Rotzer also describes how, in finding an answer to their current challenges, customers are looking for a SaaS solution that allows them to manage multiple rails and fraud initiatives from a more holistic, interconnected position.

Related Company

Worldline

Keywords

iso20022 ebaday reporting/compliance
 

