How to Drive Banking Innovation with Generative and Agentic AI

Whilst speaking at Temenos Community Forum 2025, Erik Johnson, Global Head of Product Design, Temenos joined the FinextraTV studio to talk about the areas he's most excited about within the development of AI. Discussing product ideation and compliance across both GenAI and Agentic AI, Johnson passionately positions his belief that AI is a tool that enables banks and partners to focus on more innovative and 'fun' day-to-day tasks. Beyond this, Johnson also describes the inherent connection between AI development and co-design.