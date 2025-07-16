View From

How to Drive Banking Innovation with Generative and Agentic AI

  0 284 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Whilst speaking at Temenos Community Forum 2025, Erik Johnson, Global Head of Product Design, Temenos joined the FinextraTV studio to talk about the areas he's most excited about within the development of AI. Discussing product ideation and compliance across both GenAI and Agentic AI, Johnson passionately positions his belief that AI is a tool that enables banks and partners to focus on more innovative and 'fun' day-to-day tasks. Beyond this, Johnson also describes the inherent connection between AI development and co-design.

Related Company

Temenos

Channels

/artificial intelligence /regulation & compliance /retail banking /wholesale banking

Keywords

innovation
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /artificial intelligence

How to Drive Banking Innovation with Generative and Agentic AI

/ai

How to Drive Banking Innovation with Generative and Agentic AI

What To Consider When Working with AI & Real-Time Data

/ai

What To Consider When Working with AI & Real-Time Data

How Younger Investors Will Change The Face of Wealth Management

/wealth

How Younger Investors Will Change The Face of Wealth Management

How Technology Can Enable an Overdue Rethink of Corporate Lending

/wholesale

How Technology Can Enable an Overdue Rethink of Corporate Lending

What Will The Next Generation of the Investing Landscape Look Like?

/wealth

What Will The Next Generation of the Investing Landscape Look Like?

How AI Tools Have Transformed from Chatbots to Agents

/ai

How AI Tools Have Transformed from Chatbots to Agents

The Key Payment Trends to Maximise Business Value

/payments

The Key Payment Trends to Maximise Business Value

Can Agentic AI Help to Reduce Financial Crime in Banking?

/ai

Can Agentic AI Help to Reduce Financial Crime in Banking?

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept