Speaking to FinextraTV while attending Money 20/20, Stanley Wachs, Director of Business Development and Head of France, Benelux, Switzerland, and Africa at Dandelion Payments, shared his thoughts on how mobile wallets are impacting the modernization efforts of banks and fintech's. Wachs positions mobile wallets as a key component of the future of cross-border payments and of progressing the modernization of payment infrastructure.