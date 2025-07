Following his time hosting a panel, Sulabh Agarwal, Managing Director - Global Payments, Accenture joined the FinextraTV studio at EBAday 2025 in Paris. Sharing his personal insights into the most interesting payment trends of 2025 so far, Agarwal mentioned digital euros, stablecoins, and the general 'reinvention of money' innovations. Later, Agarwal also shared his opinion on the increasingly difficult task of retaining differentiation as a challenger bank.