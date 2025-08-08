View From

The Biggest Trends Driving Innovation in Payments Modernisation

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Joining the FinextraTV studio at EBAday 2025 in Paris, Conor Colleary, Senior Vice President, Oracle Financial Services discusses ISO20022 developments. Describing the variations in preparedness - from fully prepared to more technically compliant - Colleary explains how the new messaging standards will enable massive data opportunities. Bringing Instant Payments into the conversation, Colleary also helps to contextualise how the payment sector is broadening out and enabling future innovations, such as QR codes, tokenisation in the back office and verification evolutions

