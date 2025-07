Providing new insights into the European payments landscape, Marie-Anne Livi , Director of Strategy and Market Relations at Crédit Agricole Payment Services, joined the FinextraTV studio at EBAday 2025 in Paris. Covering a number of areas, Marie-Anne Livi discusses the importance of payment sovereignty and how to retain it to the benefit of client operations, as well as the growth of A2A payment-based wallets as a result.