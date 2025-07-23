How A2A Innovation is Advancing The Fight Against fraud

Speaking to FinextraTV in this interview, Helena Forest, EVP, Global Product & Commercial, Real Time Payments, Mastercard and Luke Reynolds, SVP, Financial Crimes, Mastercard discuss the impact of fraud and payment scams and look to address their prevention. As well as covering the many forms of fraud, such as APP fraud and romance scams, Forest and Reynolds explore the innovations currently available to help reduce its impact. Mentioning the development of risk-scoring and an A2A 'sandbox', they provide an honest optimism, whilst remaining aware of the existing complexities within fraud prevention.