Thought Leadership

How A2A Innovation is Advancing The Fight Against fraud

  0 540 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Speaking to FinextraTV in this interview, Helena Forest, EVP, Global Product & Commercial, Real Time Payments, Mastercard and Luke Reynolds, SVP, Financial Crimes, Mastercard discuss the impact of fraud and payment scams and look to address their prevention. As well as covering the many forms of fraud, such as APP fraud and romance scams, Forest and Reynolds explore the innovations currently available to help reduce its impact. Mentioning the development of risk-scoring and an A2A 'sandbox', they provide an honest optimism, whilst remaining aware of the existing complexities within fraud prevention.

Related Company

Mastercard

Channels

/artificial intelligence /financial crime /retail banking /security /payments

Keywords

mobile & online banking instant payments
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /financial crime

How A2A Innovation is Advancing The Fight Against fraud

/crime

How A2A Innovation is Advancing The Fight Against fraud

Cross-Border Payments: How To Evolve From Slower, Domestic Roots

/payments

Cross-Border Payments: How To Evolve From Slower, Domestic Roots

Can Agentic AI Help to Reduce Financial Crime in Banking?

/ai

Can Agentic AI Help to Reduce Financial Crime in Banking?

Verification of Payee: The role of RVMs & Conformance

/identity

Verification of Payee: The role of RVMs & Conformance

Is Flexibility the Main Driver of Growth for Identity Verification Solutions?

/identity

Is Flexibility the Main Driver of Growth for Identity Verification Solutions?

The 4 Key Conversations Contributing to Greater Consumer Opportunities

/cloud

The 4 Key Conversations Contributing to Greater Consumer Opportunities

Changing Regulatory Perceptions: Towards Strategy & Collaboration

/regulation

Changing Regulatory Perceptions: Towards Strategy & Collaboration

The Key Impact of Open Finance & Security on Instant Payments

/security

The Key Impact of Open Finance & Security on Instant Payments

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept