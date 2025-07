Joining the FinextraTV studio at EBAday 2025 in Paris, Daniel Stanton, Global Head of Transactional FX, Cross-Border RTP & Clearing at Bank of America, explained why we can be optimistic about the global banking and payments landscape. He also discusses the drivers of continuous innovation, and in terms of instant payments, points out there are other advantages besides the preoccupation with speed – accessibility, interoperability, transparency, and lower costs.