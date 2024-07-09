Payments Evolution: Key Drivers for Transformation

At EBAday 2024, Andrea Pennacchia, Head of Banking and PA Solutions, Nexi Payments, identifies the key drivers of account to account payment market transformation towards digital and real-time processing. While the payments landscape is changing, the industry has to match new customer needs, fast changing regulatory demands and payments infrastructure evolving needs. Instant payments, among these trends, will drive this payments (r)evolution.
