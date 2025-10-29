View From

Cross-Border, Cross-Rail: The Future of Verified Payments

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Damien Dugaquier, Co-Founder and CEO, iPiD and Bindumadhavan Anand, Global Head of Banking and Liquidity, Triple A explored the rollout of Europe’s Verification of Pay (VoP) mandate and its global implications. While the EU implementation promises greater consumer confidence and fraud reduction, both leaders emphasised the need to extend pay verification beyond Europe and traditional payment rails. They also revealed plans to collaborate with Swift on standards for verifying stablecoin wallet addresses, aiming to bring trust and interoperability to both fiat and digital payments.

