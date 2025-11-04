View From

How The Future of Cross-Border Payments Will Be a Co-Existence of Old and New

  0 1,103 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Taking time out from Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Abhi Kumar, Strategic Partnerships Lead, Thunes and Sebastian Siebert, Director, Payment Sales, Finastra joined the FinextraTV Studio to discuss the future of cross-border payments. Describing an evolving conversation where new technologies, challengers and FinTechs are revolutionising the space with faster, more efficient processes, Kumar and Siebert make sure to clarify that we are not witnessing an increase in competition, but more of an integration of old and new. Even as Stablecoins become more mainstream and operationalised, Kumar adds that this will be beneficial for traditional correspondent banking, instead of the threat others believed it to be. Key to survival and success, both agree, is the rising number of partnerships and third-party solutions to enable banks and other institutions to grow beyond 'their own world'.

Related Company

Finastra

Channels

/regulation & compliance /sibos /payments

Keywords

transaction banking stablecoins correspondent banking
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /payments

How The Future of Cross-Border Payments Will Be a Co-Existence of Old and New

/payments

How The Future of Cross-Border Payments Will Be a Co-Existence of Old and New

API-First and Scalable: What Banks Need for a Future of Multi-Rail Payments

/payments

API-First and Scalable: What Banks Need for a Future of Multi-Rail Payments

How AI and Digital Currencies Are Reshaping the Payments Infrastructure

/payments

How AI and Digital Currencies Are Reshaping the Payments Infrastructure

Adopting New Technologies: Why Resilience and Reliability Matter Most of All

/ai

Adopting New Technologies: Why Resilience and Reliability Matter Most of All

Cross-Border, Cross-Rail: The Future of Verified Payments

/payments

Cross-Border, Cross-Rail: The Future of Verified Payments

Mutual Understanding: How Partnership is More Than Just a Supplier Relationship

/people

Mutual Understanding: How Partnership is More Than Just a Supplier Relationship

How Flexibility in Compliance Solutions Can Avoid Instant Payment Frictions

/regulation

How Flexibility in Compliance Solutions Can Avoid Instant Payment Frictions

Why Breaking Data Silos Is the First Step to Smarter Risk Decisioning

/sibos

Why Breaking Data Silos Is the First Step to Smarter Risk Decisioning

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept