How The Future of Cross-Border Payments Will Be a Co-Existence of Old and New

Taking time out from Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Abhi Kumar, Strategic Partnerships Lead, Thunes and Sebastian Siebert, Director, Payment Sales, Finastra joined the FinextraTV Studio to discuss the future of cross-border payments. Describing an evolving conversation where new technologies, challengers and FinTechs are revolutionising the space with faster, more efficient processes, Kumar and Siebert make sure to clarify that we are not witnessing an increase in competition, but more of an integration of old and new. Even as Stablecoins become more mainstream and operationalised, Kumar adds that this will be beneficial for traditional correspondent banking, instead of the threat others believed it to be. Key to survival and success, both agree, is the rising number of partnerships and third-party solutions to enable banks and other institutions to grow beyond 'their own world'.