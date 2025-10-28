View From

Why Breaking Data Silos Is the First Step to Smarter Risk Decisioning

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Ed Metzger, Vice President, Platforms and Payments Efficiency, LexisNexis Risk Solutions addressed the growing challenge of data silos in financial institutions, emphasising the need for a customer-centric view across the entire lifecycle, from onboarding to risk decisioning. He advocated for orchestrated, end-to-end data strategies that unify identity, transaction, and behavioural insights to improve operational resilience and reduce risk. Metzer highlighted the importance of proactive risk management, especially in the age of deepfakes, and pointed to measurable outcomes like improved straight-through processing rates as key indicators of success.

