API-First and Scalable: What Banks Need for a Future of Multi-Rail Payments

While at Sibos in Frankfurt, Sheri Brandon, Global Head of New Business, Financial Services at Worldline, shared her thoughts on the best strategies for multi-rail payments innovation. Brandon advises against attempts to reinvent the wheel and emphasizes that banks must think individually, recognizing that each bank has different customers with varying requirements. However, she adds, to ensure their ability to focus on their end customer and innovate without regularly having to restart, all should join the growing adoption of API-first, scalable payment hubs. She says these will enable them to be faster and more agile, noting that all should have the right strategies in place to be ready as more payment evolutions are on the horizon.