Balancing Regulation with Innovation: Paving a Way Forward

At EBAday 2024, Erik Alstromer, Head of Product Europe and New Markets, Form3, comments on how financial institutions spend the majority of their time and resource on regulatory compliance and keeping up with their competitors. At EBAday, it was revealed that regulatory matters was the number one driver away from innovation, which is a disappointing revelation. The solution is two-fold: products must be built on the cloud so that change can be implemented flexibly and banks must partner with the ecosystem - gone are the days where one partner supports a financial institution with all projects.

