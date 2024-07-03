Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
AI's Role in Shaping the Bank of the Future

At EBAday 2024, Lilia Christofi, EMEA Banking Leader, Microsoft, explores the potential risks associated with implementing AI in the financial services industry, but also the role that the technology can play in shaping the bank of the future. Financial institutions need to ensure that they are leading across AI adoption to mitigate any potential risks that may emerge.

