Lord Mayor of the City of London shares his ‘Connect to Prosper’ vision

Join FinextraTV as The Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman Michael Mainelli dives deep into his year in office. From the role of money as a change agent, to carbon tax and mental health, this discussion also covers the City of London's intention to invest in impact, as well as explore opportunities in sustainable infrastructure, social mobility funds, and renewable energy. These investments align with the City Corporation's mission to build a better, brighter future for the next generation.

1332