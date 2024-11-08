Unplugged

Why Biodiversity is Mainstream for Financial Services Now

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Join FinextraTV as Anita de Horde, co-founder and executive director, Finance for Biodiversity Foundation, discusses COP16 in comparison to the momentum gained after COP15, which was the first biodiversity conference that saw hundreds of financial services professionals attending and in turn, showcasing how influential biodiversity is becoming when industries consider standards, measurements, and solutions. The conversation also covered some of the failures from COP16, where funding that is being sought to address nature issues could not be agreed between the Global North and the Global South, and resource mobilisation and strategy also remained unfortunately stagnant.

