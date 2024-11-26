Unplugged

How Finance Can be a Conduit for Environmental Health

Over the last 2 years, countries around the world have been working to improve the health of the world's biodiversity. The Kungming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) - made up of 23 Targets - framed the majority of the talk at the recent COP 16 conference, discussing how finance can phase out, reverse or reduce harm. Following the conference, FinextraTV caught up with Jessica Smith, Nature Lead at UNEP Finance Initiative, to discuss her reflections, as well as her optimisms and future predictions. Smith discusses innovative examples from the UK, Australia, EU and South Africa, as well as setting the understanding of who is responsible for a better future. A strong tracking system, mainstreaming of nature into infrastructure, agriculture and real estate all feature as high priorities

