Sustainable Finance Live Hackathon 2024 Winners: Emerging Category

Join FinextraTV as Richard Peers, Contributing Editor, Finextra and Founder of Responsible Risk, speaks to the winners of the Emerging Category for the Sustainable Finance Live Hackathon 2024: HSBC’s Nell Agate Tsui, University of Oxford’s Dr Nicola Ranger, and the Malaysian Youth Delegation’s Qiu Wong. This year’s event focused on all things natural capital, namely how to price and assess risk amid a variety of macroeconomic issues and new policies coming to the fore. The winning team’s solution – named Nature Delta – worked to connect nature risk in its multifaceted nature direct to companies, with the aim of ensuring that lending and target setting is conducted with risk in mind, as well as deciphering the jumble of complexity that comes with natural capital and leveraging actionable insights.

