Ecological Risk as Commercial Risk: How Can Financial Services Go Further and Faster?

Join FinextraTV as Dr Nina Seega, Director, Centre for Sustainable Finance, University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, discusses sustainability should be part of every financial decision and how the financial system should be altered so that participants can invest, finance, and insure into the Sustainable Development Goals. With education and research, the conversation explores how the impact-led institute within the University of Cambridge currently works with over 50 large financial institutions to embed climate, nature and social into financial decision making, ensuring the system is much more effective in order to finance what we need most in our lives = nature, ecosystem services and climate solutions.

