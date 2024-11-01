Unplugged

Sustainable Finance Live Hackathon 2024 Winners: Established Category

Richard Peers, Contributing Editor, Finextra and Founder of Responsible Risk, connects with Rochelle Mountany, CEO, and Dicky Thomas, Operations Manager at Afri, to discuss the company’s 26-year journey and their win in the Established Category for the Sustainable Finance Live Hackathon 2024. After choosing the Challenge of enhancing nature through sustainable agriculture with large language models and geospatial data, this hackathon team created AfriGIS Ecohub that built upon Afri’s specialisation in data science to provide data driven insights to three groups – small holders, commercial farmers and financial institutions. By connecting these stakeholders with a single supply chain platform, real-time data driven insights can be leveraged to build upon opportunities to grow.

