The Path to Climate Progress: Optimism, Purpose and Technological Innovation

In this Unplugged FinextraTV interview, Patrick Sheehan, Founder & Managing Partner, ETF Partners recounts the company’s 20 year journey leading VC sustainability through innovation. During this conversation, Sheehan explains the positive changes he’s witnessed as well as stating his belief that progress is possible when met with optimism, purpose and technological innovation. As well as calling for a return to simpler language, Sheehan shares his thoughts on the future.

If you are a VC looking for more information on how to make an impact, there is a paper Sheehan mentions.

