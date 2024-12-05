Why Hard-to-Abate Carbon Projects Should Be Our Priority

Often when looking for solutions to big problems, it can be a good idea to start small. However, in regard to the contribution of fintech firms to addressing Climate change, Maya Hennerkes, Director, Director, Green Financial Systems, Climate Strategy and Delivery, EBRD told FinextraTV that we should be focussed on large, hard-to-abate sectors. With reflections on COP 29, she celebrates the wins and explains one of the biggest progresses will be around financial mobilisation within the private sector. Hennerkes goes on to discuss the role of data within the journey to greater investment and understanding and calls for more data from the emerging markets.