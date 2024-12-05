Unplugged

Why Hard-to-Abate Carbon Projects Should Be Our Priority

  0 368 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Often when looking for solutions to big problems, it can be a good idea to start small. However, in regard to the contribution of fintech firms to addressing Climate change, Maya Hennerkes, Director, Director, Green Financial Systems, Climate Strategy and Delivery, EBRD told FinextraTV that we should be focussed on large, hard-to-abate sectors. With reflections on COP 29, she celebrates the wins and explains one of the biggest progresses will be around financial mobilisation within the private sector. Hennerkes goes on to discuss the role of data within the journey to greater investment and understanding and calls for more data from the emerging markets.

Related Company

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD

Channels

/sustainable /predictions

Keywords

big data futures and options
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /predictions

Why Hard-to-Abate Carbon Projects Should Be Our Priority

/predictions

Why Hard-to-Abate Carbon Projects Should Be Our Priority

The Future of Payment Authentication

/predictions

The Future of Payment Authentication

How Geoengineering Guides Research, Funding and Policy

/predictions

How Geoengineering Guides Research, Funding and Policy

The State of US Instant Payments Adoption

/predictions

The State of US Instant Payments Adoption

Payments Innovation will be Threefold: Embedded, Cross-Border and GenAI

/predictions

Payments Innovation will be Threefold: Embedded, Cross-Border and GenAI

Lord Christopher Holmes of Richmond MBE on what the AI Regulation Bill Means for Fintech

/regulation

Lord Christopher Holmes of Richmond MBE on what the AI Regulation Bill Means for Fintech

CFIT CEO Ezechi Britton MBE on How to Unlock Barriers to Fintech Growth

/retail

CFIT CEO Ezechi Britton MBE on How to Unlock Barriers to Fintech Growth

PREDICT 2024: Business Model Transformation driven by Economic & Geopolitical Shifts

/predictions

PREDICT 2024: Business Model Transformation driven by Economic & Geopolitical Shifts

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept