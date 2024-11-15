Thought Leadership

How Geoengineering Guides Research, Funding and Policy

In this PREDICT 2025 USA interview, Lisa Graumlich, American climatologist and President of the AGU, explores how there is a need for an ethical framework or code of conduct into research on climate interventions amid global emissions increasing and uncertainty in meeting the Paris Agreement’s goals. With a growing interest in geoengineering research to mitigate the risks associated with global warming, the conversation goes on to dive deep into why experiments and deployments are attracting interesting in the US and why implementing a globally recognised set of ethical principles, not just for scientists, but for private funders too, can lead to policies moving forward.

How Geoengineering Guides Research, Funding and Policy

