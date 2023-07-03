The Impact of New European Regulation on Instant Credit Transfers

Erik Alstromer, Head of Product - Europe and New Markets, Form3, joins us at EBAday 2023 to discuss the new regulation being introduced in Europe around one-leg-out transactions for Instant Credit Transfers. By delving into what it means for the space, we understand how this will impact Financial Institutions, interoperability and the value of platforms as facilitators for growth.
