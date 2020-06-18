FinextraTV's Review of Sustainable Finance.LIVE

Richard Peers, Founder of ResponsibleRisk, walks Hannah Wallace of FinextraTV through Sustainable Finance.LIVE highlighting his key takeaways and providing a summary of the workshops. We hear about what was achieved over the course of the virtual event and gain an exclusive insight into what we can expect to learn from the next co-creation workshop in this series of events, on Private Banking & Wealth Management.
