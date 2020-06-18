Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

FinextraTV's Review of Sustainable Finance.LIVE

Richard Peers, Founder of ResponsibleRisk, walks Hannah Wallace of FinextraTV through Sustainable Finance.LIVE highlighting his key takeaways and providing a summary of the workshops. We hear about what was achieved over the course of the virtual event and gain an exclusive insight into what we can expect to learn from the next co-creation workshop in this series of events, on Private Banking & Wealth Management.

259
Contributed | what does this mean?
This content is contributed or sourced from third parties but has been subject to Finextra editorial review.

More on /sustainable

17 Jun
News
Visa to issue sustainable plastic cards
Newsdesk
15 Jun
Video
View From Sustainable Finance.Live: Addressing the Challenges of Impact Investing
FinextraTV
10 Jun
Video
View From SF.Live: Corre Energy storing renewable energy at scale
FinextraTV
10 Jun
Video
'A platform built towards solving a global systemic issue'
FinextraTV
10 Jun
Video
SustainbleFinance.Live Uniting the World of Data with ESG Goals
FinextraTV

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Cloud Regulation & Compliance People Start ups Markets Developer

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)