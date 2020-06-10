Sustainable Finance Live - Investments and Asset Management Workshop

Designing, building and reporting sustainable finance products and services for early stage investment and institutional investors

This Co-Creation workshop will detail how investment opportunities can transform the greenhouse gas landscape.

The sessions will define what investors require in order to track and securitise with confidence and what asset managers need to build portfolios that institutional investors will select. Most importantly, what will give them confidence in the veracity of data and zero in on reporting in sustainable finance.

It is clear that a data access and report redesign are needed in the investment and asset management space. The workshop will conclude with three solution design sessions for these challenges.

$30 trillion of capital has been pledged to sustainable finance and supporting outcomes aligned to sustainability and impact goals, such as the UN SDGs.

This huge volume of capital is only trickling from behind a dam created by uncertainty from lack of data, taxonomies, schemas, reporting and products, robust enough to satisfy the risk register of financial institutions. The result is a lack of confidence about viable options for investing in sustainable initiatives.

Finextra Research and ResponsibleRisk will be running a thought-provoking series of editorial, research and experiential events to bring banking and technology ecosystems together and to collaborate on enabling this wave of change.