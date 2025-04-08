Financial Risk Management and the Environmental Crocodile Analogy

In this interview, Sandy Trust, Director of Sustainability Risk, Baillie Gifford joins the FinextraTV Unplugged studio to discuss how existing financial risk management disciplines align with the avoidance of environmental disruption through a crocodile analogy. As the lead author for a series of climate-related risk reports for The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, he reflects on the reception of the papers and the challenges and optimisms ahead. Dashboard mentioned: https://global-tipping-points.org/risk-dashboard/