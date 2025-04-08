Unplugged

Financial Risk Management and the Environmental Crocodile Analogy

  0 410 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

In this interview, Sandy Trust, Director of Sustainability Risk, Baillie Gifford joins the FinextraTV Unplugged studio to discuss how existing financial risk management disciplines align with the avoidance of environmental disruption through a crocodile analogy. As the lead author for a series of climate-related risk reports for The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, he reflects on the reception of the papers and the challenges and optimisms ahead. Dashboard mentioned: https://global-tipping-points.org/risk-dashboard/

Related Company

Baillie Giffford

Channels

/sustainable
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /sustainable

Financial Risk Management and the Environmental Crocodile Analogy

/sustainable

Financial Risk Management and the Environmental Crocodile Analogy

The Path to Climate Progress: Optimism, Purpose and Technological Innovation

/sustainable

The Path to Climate Progress: Optimism, Purpose and Technological Innovation

Why Hard-to-Abate Carbon Projects Should Be Our Priority

/predictions

Why Hard-to-Abate Carbon Projects Should Be Our Priority

How Finance Can be a Conduit for Environmental Health

/sustainable

How Finance Can be a Conduit for Environmental Health

How Geoengineering Guides Research, Funding and Policy

/predictions

How Geoengineering Guides Research, Funding and Policy

Why Biodiversity is Mainstream for Financial Services Now

/sustainable

Why Biodiversity is Mainstream for Financial Services Now

Ecological Risk as Commercial Risk: How Can Financial Services Go Further and Faster?

/sustainable

Ecological Risk as Commercial Risk: How Can Financial Services Go Further and Faster?

Sustainable Finance Live Hackathon 2024 Winners: Established Category

/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live Hackathon 2024 Winners: Established Category

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept