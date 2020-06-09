View From Early Stage Investor EBRD - The issues and opportunities

Maya Hennerkes from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development speaks about her experiences from SustainableFinance.Live. She highlights the key takeaways from her presentation on 'Early-stage Investor: The issues and opportunities' and the workshop on Investing in Green Energy Storage and Securitising Green Investments. This session covered how best to design new finance for new infrastructure and new models to lower costs and reduce the risk of investing in this asset class, in alignment with project finance and impact investing.

